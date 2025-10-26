Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is New Hampshire Trust’s Largest Position

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $294.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.23. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

