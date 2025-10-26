Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ is Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.5% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

