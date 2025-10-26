Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,413 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $27.29 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

