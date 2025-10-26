Ethic Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Entegris Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.38. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

