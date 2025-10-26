International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $307.78 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $310.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.21 and a 200-day moving average of $263.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.