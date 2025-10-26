Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $683.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

