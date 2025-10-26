Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $2,796,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

