Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,611 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,183,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DFAS stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

