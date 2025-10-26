International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $305.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $307.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $310.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $2,011,122,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

