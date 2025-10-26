Ethic Inc. Buys 1,353 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

