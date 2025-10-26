Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 7639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In related news, CEO Suresh Krishna purchased 1,725 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,054.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,093.71. This represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 249.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.