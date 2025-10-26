New Hampshire Trust Has $361,000 Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Southern by 24.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.30.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

