Ethic Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Banco De Chile $BCH

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 53.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 104.6% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 289.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

