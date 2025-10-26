Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) & IDT (NYSE:IDT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 10.67% 10.14% 3.25% IDT 6.18% 27.03% 13.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $125.29 billion 1.32 $12.13 billion $2.78 12.14 IDT $1.23 billion 1.04 $76.09 million $3.01 16.89

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and IDT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than IDT. Deutsche Telekom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Telekom and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 2 1 2 3.00 IDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

IDT beats Deutsche Telekom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data. It also offers BOSS Money for international money remittance, and related value and payment transfer services; and Leaf, a digital wallet services which operates money transfer businesses, as well as net2phone, a unified cloud communication services, which includes voice, texting, and chat services to enable smarter business conversations. In addition, the company provides IDT Digital Payments enables businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers to offer prepaid digital offerings including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards, and prepaid utility payments through its Zendit platform; and BOSS Revolution Calling, which provides international long-distance voice services primarily to immigrant communities in the United States and Canada. Further, it offers IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and IDT Express, a unique self-serve portal that offers SMBs the power to purchase DIDs, manage IPs, select termination quality, make payments, and other services. The company also provides Awards2Go, a B2B incentive, loyalty, and customer appreciation gift card solution; and IO Security which provides automation to remediation. IDT Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.