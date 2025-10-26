Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,828 shares of company stock worth $34,482,846 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $333.57 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.69.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

