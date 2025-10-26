Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $56.77 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

