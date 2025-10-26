Forum Financial Management LP Has $355,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

