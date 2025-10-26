Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $344,000 Investment in SS Innovations International, Inc. $SSII

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
SS Innovations International Trading Down 3.0%
NASDAQ SSII opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. SS Innovations International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
SS Innovations International Company Profile
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015.
