Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $626,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February $NFEB

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3%

BATS:NFEB opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.