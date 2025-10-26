NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NETGEAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $170.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In related news, Director Bradley Maiorino sold 13,063 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $460,601.38. Following the sale, the director owned 56,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,112.56. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shravan Goli sold 2,047 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $61,307.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,678.10. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,867 shares of company stock worth $828,884. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 129.9% in the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

