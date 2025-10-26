Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $185.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.