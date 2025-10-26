Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $511.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.48. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $271.68 and a 1 year high of $514.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.