Digital Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DAAQU)

Digital Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DAAQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 27th. Digital Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Digital Asset Acquisition Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAAQU opened at $10.80 on Friday. Digital Asset Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Asset Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,990,000.

Digital Asset Acquisition Company Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

