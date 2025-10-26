NOV (NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.1431 billion for the quarter. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE NOV opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,165,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after buying an additional 2,534,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 609,567 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,062,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 63.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 854,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 333,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NOV by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.