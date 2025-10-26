Forterra (LON:FORT) Insider Acquires £90,000 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £90,000.
Forterra Trading Up 1.0%
FORT opened at GBX 185.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.69. The firm has a market cap of £391.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Forterra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 150 and a 52 week high of GBX 215.
Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 EPS for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Forterra
About Forterra
Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.