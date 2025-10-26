Forterra (LON:FORT) Insider Acquires £90,000 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Lingwood acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £90,000.

FORT opened at GBX 185.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.69. The firm has a market cap of £391.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. Forterra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 150 and a 52 week high of GBX 215.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 EPS for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Forterra from GBX 250 to GBX 220 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 261 to GBX 208 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

