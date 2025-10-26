Avis Budget Group (CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.48 per share and revenue of $3.4694 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $212.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

