Stephens Inc. AR Sells 131 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Matson were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

MATX stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

