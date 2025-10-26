Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Q4 Earnings

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

National Bank Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 20.50%.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in National Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 390,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 48.3% in the first quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 158.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

