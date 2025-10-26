Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Critical Comparison

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Glori Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 2 0 3 0 2.20 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.11%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Glori Energy.

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Glori Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.36 billion 0.76 $55.64 million $0.28 24.98 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.25% 2.75% 1.62% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Glori Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

