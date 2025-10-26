Profound Medical’s (PROF) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Profound Medical stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.66. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 343.97% and a negative return on equity of 89.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 306,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,697,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Profound Medical by 8.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.