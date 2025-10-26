Profound Medical’s (PROF) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Profound Medical Price Performance
Profound Medical stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.66. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 343.97% and a negative return on equity of 89.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.