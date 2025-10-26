Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.50 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 105.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Pioneer Power Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

