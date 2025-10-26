Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

