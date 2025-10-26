William Blair Estimates Nasdaq’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

