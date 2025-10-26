Stephens Inc. AR Has $487,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after buying an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 758,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

