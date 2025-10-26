William Blair Predicts Lower Earnings for Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.24 EPS.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
