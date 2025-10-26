Stephens Inc. AR Has $508,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $2,170,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 49.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

