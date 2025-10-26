What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Bit Digital FY2025 Earnings?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 52.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTBT

Bit Digital Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $7,512,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 273,480 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,089,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 730,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.