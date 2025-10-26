What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Bit Digital FY2025 Earnings?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 52.86%.
Shares of BTBT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $7,512,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 273,480 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,089,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 730,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
