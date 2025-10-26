Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $72.80

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Wall Street Zen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barrington Research cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price target on the stock. William Blair cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of WNS opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%.The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 355,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 85,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

