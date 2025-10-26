QV Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,066 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 86.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 198.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 66.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $93.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

