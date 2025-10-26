Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 5.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $88,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $621.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $620.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

