QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $106.38 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Saturday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

