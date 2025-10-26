Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $107.57 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $107,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

