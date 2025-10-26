Atlatl Advisers LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up 1.1% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,405,000.

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

