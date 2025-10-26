FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in FedEx were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in FedEx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 26.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,247,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

