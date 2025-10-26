Atlatl Advisers LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $5,522,558.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,163.50. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,244,077.45. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,670 shares of company stock worth $147,000,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $218.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.