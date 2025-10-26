Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $6.51 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.29.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.20% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

