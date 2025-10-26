Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E) Rating for Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB)

Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Artius II Acquisition Stock Performance
AACB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. Artius II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artius II Acquisition
About Artius II Acquisition
We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
