Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E) Rating for Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB)

Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Artius II Acquisition Stock Performance

AACB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. Artius II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Artius II Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artius II Acquisition

About Artius II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,168,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,060,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,120,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,017,000.

We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

