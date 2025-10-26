Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 408,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $79.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

