Atlatl Advisers LLC Buys 160 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Atlatl Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Up 11.3%

NYSE LEU opened at $383.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 1.51. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $464.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.