Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Stock Holdings Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

